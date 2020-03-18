Manitou Incline closed indefinitely during coronavirus outbreak

The Manitou Incline is closing indefinitely as the state grapples with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The city of Manitou Springs released a statement Wednesday announcing the closure, which includes the Metro shuttle as well.

Read it below in full:

The city’s number one priority is to protect its community, visitors, and employees. The city of Manitou Springs will close access to the Incline and the Metro shuttle to the Incline until further notice.

To reduce the transmission of COVID-19, the city will close the Incline as there are not suitable sanitization options available to those who visit the Incline. Additionally, the first responders who address emergencies on the incline are put into a high-risk situation.

Due to the closure of the Incline, the Metro shuttle that visits the Incline will also be closed until further notice.

The Incline is an attraction that averages 1,000 visitors a day, and due to the current state of emergency, the city of Manitou Springs has found it in the best interest of the public, to close the Incline and the shuttle to the Incline until further notice."