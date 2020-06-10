Manitou Incline could reopen with free, reservation system

The City of Colorado Springs and the City of Manitou Springs are collaborating a plan to reopen the Manitou Incline with recommended public health modifications and measures to ensure social distancing.

The incline has been closed since March 17 in response to COVID-19.

Thursday at 6 p.m. the Manitou Springs City Council will hear a re-opening proposal from Colorado Springs city staff and a parking plan from the City of Manitou Springs.

Public comment will not be taken from the Council on Thursday, but the public can attend the meeting virtually : HERE.

The outline includes a free, online reservation system that would allow a maximum of 45 hikers to access the incline every 30 minutes from 6 a..m. to 6 p.m.

The proposal also includes a hand washing station and encouraged use of a face mask.