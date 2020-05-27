Manhunt for Florence prison escapees underway

A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates who authorities say walked away from a federal prison camp Wednesday morning.

Prison officials discovered Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman were missing at 7:30 a.m. The men were incarcerated at Satellite Prison Camp in Florence.

Rodriguez, 35, is described as a 5-foot-7 white male weighing 230 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He is in the middle of a 72-month sentence for dealing meth.

Guzman, 42, is described as a 5-foot-11, 300-pound white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving a 120-month sentence for dealing meth.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are searching for the escapees.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 303-335-3400.