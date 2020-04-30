Man wanted for long list of charges, including kidnapping, arrested by Fountain Police after foot chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, after police were able to catch him on Wednesday.
Fountain Police are reporting they located 35-year-old Michael Rollins Sr. in the area of Plaza Drive and Provincial Drive near a Walmart just to the west of S. Highway 85. When a detective tried to make contact with the suspect, he reportedly tried running but didn't get far. Rollins was eventually caught and arrested in a neighborhood just to the east of Highway 85.
Rollins was wanted on warrants for the following charges:
-Two counts of Tampering With a Witness or Victim
-Two counts of Violation of Protection Order
-Two counts of False Reporting to Authorities
-Second Degree Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon
-Second Degree Assault
-Felony Menacing
-False Imprisonment
-Harassment
-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
-First Degree Interdiction of Contraband
-Second Degree Burglary
-Criminal Mischief
-Habitual Criminal
After the reported foot chase, Rollins is now facing the following charges on top of the previous charges:
-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer