Man told to wear mask allegedly shoots Waffle House cook

An Aurora Waffle House customer allegedly assaulted and then shot a cook -- all over wearing a mask.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News, the dispute with the suspect -- a regular at the East Mississippi Avenue restaurant -- began nearly 24 hours before the May 15 shooting when he went into the dining room without a face mask on.

"He was told he needed to have a mask on or they could not take his order," the arrest affidavit reads. "[The waitress] said he left and returned with a mask but was not wearing it. She said the suspect was again told to wear the mask, and he told them to just give him the food. She said the male then pulled out a small silver semi-auto handgun and placed it on the counter but did not point it at anyone."

The situation escalated further when the suspect allegedly ordered the cook to make his food and threatened repeatedly to blow his brains out.

The suspect's friend told him to calm down and apologized to the staff for his behavior. The pair left without further incident.

Just after midnight, the suspect returned wearing a surgical mask and was immediately turned away by the cook. The suspect allegedly became enraged and slapped the cook in the face, splitting his lip, then chased the cook outside and shot him in the parking lot.

The cook survived the shooting.

Police were able to use the suspect's credit card receipt to track him down. He was arrested Monday. Sister station KCNC reports that the suspect is also being investigated for a shooting in a Denver tow yard last month.

The suspect was identified by police as Kelvin Watson.