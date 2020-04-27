Man suspected of unlawful sexual contact on a high school student, Colorado authorities ask other possible victims to come forward

Police in Colorado are asking any other possible victims to come forward in a case against a man suspect of unlawful sexual contact.

The suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Ray Sais, is pictured at the top of this article. According to police, Sais operated as a licensed massage therapist at the Souler Wellness Center, located at 110 W. 5th Street in Pueblo.

An investigation determined there was unlawful sexual contact regarding a high school student and others at the location along 5th Street. Any other possible victims, or anyone with information on this case, is asked to call Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.