Man suspected of sex assault on a child in Colorado Springs after police find him with 2 runaway girls

While conducting a traffic stop in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, police located two runaway girls with a man now suspected of sex assault on a child.

The ages of the girls aren't being shared by police, but they were described as juveniles. The vehicle they were in was being driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Wright. The girls reportedly told detectives one of them had sexual contact with Wright over the past few days.

Wright was arrested for sexual assault on a child. No other details on the case were shared.