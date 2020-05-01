Man suspected of 'pimping' for more than a decade arrested by Colorado Springs police

Colorado Springs police were working on a fraud case when they discovered a man tied to the investigation may have been pimping women for more than a decade.

Albert Dennis, 45, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation that lasted more than a month. On March 14, the Metro Vice Unit was helping with a fraud case which led to a separate case of human trafficking for sexual servitude along with pimping. Police didn't immediately announce publicly how they tied Dennis to the case, but 11 News is requesting the arresting documents and we hope to update this article with more information.

Detectives were able to corroborate statements from victims and believe Dennis was pimping multiple women at addresses in Colorado Springs and Fountain.

As of Friday afternoon, Dennis was listed in the El Paso County inmate database.