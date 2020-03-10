Man suspected of firing shots at 2 women in Colorado Springs, faces attempted murder charge

Police believe a man was shooting to kill in an incident in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Jamere Porter-Williams is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on Monday.

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 5:40 p.m. Authorities received a 911 call from someone who was reportedly shot at near the intersection of Space Village Avenue and S. Marksheffel Road. The person who called 911 said she was waved down by another woman and decided to give her a ride. Shortly after picking her up, a man in another vehicle pulled up and shot several rounds in their direction. Police believe that man is Porter-Williams.

Neither woman was hurt in the shooting.

If you have any any information related to this incident, you are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

