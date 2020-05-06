Man suspected of 164 counts of sexual exploitation of a child arrested by El Paso County Sheriff's Office

A man was booked into the El Paso County Jail on more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office announced the new charges for 18-year-old Kameron Bailey Hannah in a press release. He was taken into custody at the El Paso County Courthouse.

In late April of 2020, an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit started looking into Hannah. He was booked into the jail back on April 29 on the charges of sexual exploitation of children and privacy invasion for sexual gratification. While continuing to investigate the case, evidence for the new charges was uncovered by detectives.

As of Wednesday, Hannah was suspected of 164 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.