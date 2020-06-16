Man suspected of soliciting children for prostitution in Colorado Springs

A man is suspected of targeting children for prostitution in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police recently announced the arrest of 25-year-old Joshua Frisby. Frisby is facing multiple charges, including soliciting child prostitution and attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, according to online court records.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for service involving a 14-year-old girl receiving social media messages from Frisby. Frisby was allegedly offering her money in exchange for oral sex. Police believe the victim refused and then Frisbee offered to pay her money to put him in contact with her friends to ask for the same type of illegal service.

Detectives took over the girl's social media account, with permission from her parents. Authorities then arranged a meeting with Frisby, posing as another underage girl, and then arrested Frisby when he responded to the arranged meeting. Frisby was arrested on June 12.