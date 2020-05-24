Man shot multiple times while driving on I-25 in Pueblo

A man suffered serious injuries when he and his friend were shot at on the interstate late Saturday night.

The friend told Pueblo police that the pair were driving southbound near the McCulley Avenue exit (97A) when a car zoomed up right behind them and flashed its headlights.

"It then pulled around them on the right and four rounds were fired. They hit the passenger's door and [the victim] said he was shot," Pueblo Police Department Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted.

The friend drove the victim to the hospital and police were called. The victim was hit multiple times but is expected to survive.

The suspect car reportedly continued southbound on the interstate, and the only description police currently have is that it was a dark-colored vehicle. Rummel says even with the limited description, officers have developed "some good information" in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted anonymously.