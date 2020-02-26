Man shot by car thief while trying to get car back

"Please DO NOT attempt to recover your own stolen property," the Pueblo Police Department warned on Twitter after a person was shot in the hand by a car thief Wednesday.

Police say the victim took matters into his own hands and tracked his vehicle to 4th and Erie. While trying to take his vehicle back, he and the suspect began struggling, and the suspect shot him. The victim was hit, as well as his windshield.

"As this incident demonstrates it is a very dangerous task [to recover your stolen property]," police said.

This isn't the only time in Pueblo in recent weeks that someone tried to get a stolen vehicle back and was threatened with a gun. In a similar incident Jan. 28, the victim had a gun pulled on him but was ultimately not shot.

Police urge the public to always call in the experts (ie. law enforcement) in any theft case.