Man shot and killed in Canon City

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday in Canon City.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, a man was killed. Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Washington Street to investigate.

The man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time, pending notification of next of kin. They are also not releasing any suspect information.

