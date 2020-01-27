Man sentenced 18 years in prison for his role in killing of Kenyatta Horne in Security-Widefield

A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the murder of Kenyatta Horne.

The shooting happened on Oct. 7 in 2018 in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way in Security-Widefield. Multiple people were arrested in the case, including Kyle Watts. Watts was handed his sentenced of 18 years, including five years of parole on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery as part of a plea deal.

Horne's mother was in attendance for the sentencing.

"Today was a little rough because he didn't get the maximum we were asking for," Horne's mother Jakki explained about the sentencing for Watts. "I understand how plea deals work and his testimony, although to be a little skimpy, was crucial in getting the shooters that fired the rounds that killed my son."

At the sentencing, Watts apologized for his actions and said he was ready to become a better man. He didn't fire any shots at the victim but was responsible for driving the getaway car in the deadly drug robbery.

Judge Lin Billings-Vela was the one who handed out the sentencing for Watts.

On Jan. 13, a judge sentenced Tyler Wheeler to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 20-year-old Horne.