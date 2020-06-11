Police: 2 kids injured after man rolled car off-roading with them inside

Police say two young kids were injured when a man rolled his Jeep while off-roading Wednesday night.

Pueblo police were called to the 900 block of Highway 50 West around 10:20 p.m. on reports of a crash with injuries. They learned after getting on scene that the crash actually happened across town at the Pueblo Motorsports Park, where the driver was allegedly off-roading and flipped the vehicle. He and the kids were being driven to the hospital by another person when they had to stop on Highway 50.

The man was reportedly with two young children and was being transported by another party when they had to stop on Highway 50. Police say the man became aggressive with firefighters and ambulance personnel and refused to cooperate. Officers were forced to step in.

The children were taken to the hospital. Police say one has a broken arm, a head injury and a possible shoulder injury. The other has a broken nose.

The male was also taken to the hospital. Officers are conducting a child abuse investigation, as well as investigating the crash. They are currently searching for the rolled Jeep at PMI.

The male has not been identified at the time of this writing.