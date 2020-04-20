Person in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

A person is in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. after officers were called to the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East for a domestic disturbance.

The person who called police said the suspect was armed with a rifle.

Lt. James Sokolik of the Colorado Springs Police Department said officers responded to the residence and made contact with the suspect.

The suspect then came out of the house and there was a verbal interaction between the officers and suspect. The suspect then ran back into the house and officers received information that the suspect had gone downstairs into the basement.

“Officers were able to see the suspect down in the basement and the suspect grabbed a rifle and pointed it at the officers, and officers engage that suspect," Lt. Sokolik said. "There were four officers, they did fire their weapons, the suspect was struck at least one time and transported to a local hospital obviously with serious injuries.“

No officers were injured in the shooting. All four will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation will be be handled by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is standard procedure. Call them at (719) 520-7100 if you have information about the shooting.