Man in hospital following shooting near downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police said one man was hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting near downtown.

According to officers, the man who was shot was the one who called police just after 10 p.m. Officers said they found him near Cheyenne and Wahsatch avenues, which is about a block away from Palmer High School.

Police said the man had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. Officers said his injuries were not life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to stay for a few days.

During their investigation, police said they found evidence in the area that led them to believe the shooting happened where the man was found.

Officers said the victim hasn’t been very helpful in the investigation, so they do not have any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.