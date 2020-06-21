Man hospitalized after trying to rescue kids from Lake Estes

A man is in the hospital after trying to rescue two kids from a lake Saturday.

The man, children and several other people were reportedly on a sandbar in Lake Estes when the children went too far in. Sister station CBS Denver reports the man was trying to pull the kids to safety when he got caught under a current himself.

Firefighters, bystanders, paddleboarders and a boat spent an hour searching the lake before finding him and pulling him out. His condition when transported to the hospital is unknown.

The kids were able to get to the shore before firefighters arrived, CBS Denver said.

Officials told CBS Denver the water was between 5 and 6 feet deep and was 54 degrees. The man, who is in his 40s, was reportedly not wearing a flotation device.

"It doesn’t take long before you’re in trouble,” an official said of the water temperature.