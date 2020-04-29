Man gets conflicting results from two COVID-19 tests

Testing for COVID-19 is crucial but it isn't perfect. One possible patient had a positive test and a test that did not detect the virus all in the same day.

"This is combat. You're dealing with a virus and you need to take it like it's like a war," said Army Veteran James Benton.

He told 11 News he was pretty confused when he got his results back.

He initially got tested at a drive-thru collection site. Later that same day he had to visit a local emergency room for an unrelated medical issue. His wife is currently at the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

"I told them my wife is upstairs with Coronavirus so they tested me for the coronavirus because I was exposed," said Benton.

One test came back positive for the virus, the other did not detect it.

"If you're a carrier and you don't know about it you're just going to keep passing it along from person to person without you knowing about it," he said.

UC Health told 11 News that the nasal swab testing, like the kind Benton got, has it's limitations. When a test does not detect the virus is could be because the patient isn't infected at all, it could also mean the virus has moved to the lower respiratory tract, therefore was not collected on the actual swab.

UC Health also supplied 11 News with data from studies their experts have seen. They said positive rates can fluctuate depending on how sick a person is. They said there can be a positive rate of 25%-75% for someone who hasn't shown their symptoms yet, 75%-95% in the first three days of showing COVID-19 symptoms, and as low as 30% 7-14 days after symptoms.

James is isolating himself and assuming his positive test was accurate. In the meantime he's focusing on his wife's recovery.

"She can't hardly talk. She's got that mask on so I make little jokes and kinda wave at her and stuff like that. Make faces at her and try to get her to laugh," he said about their conversations through video chat.

He hopes anyone who was tested and feels fine will continue to take all the precautions they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

