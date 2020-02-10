Man found dead under I-25 overpass; police investigating as homicide

A man found dead underneath the I-25 overpass was likely the victim of a homicide, Springs police confirmed Monday.

The body was found just before 8 Sunday night on Ellston Street between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods. The man's age has not been released, and police have also not said how they believe he died.

"While the coroner’s office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation," the police department said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.