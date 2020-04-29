Man facing charges after allegedly shooting girlfriend

A Colorado Springs man is now facing first degree assault and child abuse charges. Police were called to the 1400 block of Potter Drive in Colorado Springs on Sunday night for a reported assault and shooting.

Khristopher Wilcox-Gibson turned himself into police, and is now being held in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The investigation found a female that was shot in her leg by her boyfriend in the presence of their 8 month old child. Police say the victim denied any involvement in the incident, but she later checked herself into a local hospital for the wound.