Man drives off parking structure in Los Angeles area parking structure

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he allegedly drove a jeep off a 6-story parking garage.

Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a traffic accident that ended in a rescue operation last night.

They received information about a car that drove off the top of a parking structure, that was across the street from a McDonald's.

Police say three people were in the car when it went off the side of the building, two of them reportedly jumped out of the car before it fell off the structure. The third victim was extracted and taken to the local trauma center for their injuries.

The top of the parking structure and building sustained damage cue to the crash.

Santa Monica police are currently investigating the crash.

