Man donates kidney to stranger, wife gets kidney in return

March is National Kidney Month, and a couple from Colorado Springs is sharing their story to encourage people to consider becoming living kidney donors.

Herbert and Diana Pratt celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in December. Several years before that anniversary, Diana Pratt had been diagnosed with kidney disease. In 2016, her doctor told her she would need a transplant.

“Right then and there, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. What do I do?’” Diana said.

Without hesitation, her husband stepped up.

“When my wife was given the ultimatum of find a kidney donor, go on dialysis or slowly die, horrible decision to make, but obviously, that was a decision that we had to make together,” Herbert Pratt said.

He decided to get tested to see if he could be a living kidney donor for his wife.

“When he offered and was so serious and passionate about it, I’m like, I just can’t. You know, who does that? Who really does that?” Diana said, tearing up. “To help me out and to love me enough that he’s going to offer a body part to save me and to give me a better life, I thought that was fantastic.”

Even at 70 years old, Herbert was a good candidate to be a donor. Unfortunately, he was not a match for his wife. But there was another option: a paired kidney exchange.

“We were ultimately able to be part of an eight-person transplant chain,” Herbert said.

He and three other donors gave their kidneys to four patients-in-need -- including Diana.

“There’s this man that I’ve loved for so many years that was going to offer his kidney to me, but he couldn’t give it to me, so he wants to give it to somebody to help somebody else,” Diana said. “How fantastic is that, that somebody would do that?”

Diana ended up getting her kidney from a woman in Wisconsin who donated altruistically, meaning no one she knew benefited from the donation chain. Herbert’s kidney went to a man in California who’s daughter donated her kidney on his behalf.

The donation chain happened May 23, 2017.

“We all donated our kidneys, and they were flown where they had to go, and then in the afternoon, there were four transplants conducted,” Herbert said. “At the time, I don’t believe I realized the impact that it was going to have on so many people. Now, I’m just flabbergasted by it.”

Kidney disease

According to Dr. Alex Wiseman, the executive director of kidney transplantation at Centura Health, kidney disease is very prevalent in the United States.

“About 14 percent of the population has some degree of kidney disease,” he said. “Really severe kidney disease, needing dialysis or transplantation, is about a half-a-million people in the country right now.”

According to statistics, about 90,000 people across the country are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. In Colorado, about 1,100 people need a kidney, Wiseman said.

“Unfortunately, the waiting list is really long. It’s about four to five years in our region. Some regions it’s eight years, some regions it’s three. We’re about in the middle,” he said.

Kidney transplants

Many people on the waiting list get a kidney from a deceased donor -- someone who died but agreed to donate their organs before they passed away.

Ideally, Wiseman said doctors would prefer to use living donors for kidney transplants.

“Usually, the kidney will work almost immediately,” he said. “The kidney function is well understood before the donation process, so we know the circumstances that the recipient will undergo, and almost always, those kidneys tend to last much longer in recipients than from a deceased donor.”

If you have someone willing to be your living donor, that allows you to essentially jump ahead to the top of the waiting list -- bypassing the years-long wait.

Each year, there are roughly 21,000 kidney transplants performed, but only about 6-7,000 of those are from living donors.

“It would be wonderful to see the same number, a 50-50 percentage, or even a 60-40 percentage, where we see living donation actually lead the way in terms of preventing and treating kidney disease,” Wiseman said.

Living kidney donation

While being a living donor might be daunting, Wiseman said it doesn’t have to be.

“Kidney donation is the donation of one of two kidneys, and honestly, you can live an entirely normal life with just a single kidney,” he said. “It means no restrictions physically, no restrictions from a diet perspective. It really is essentially a normal life that one could lead after donation.”

Wiseman said a living donor usually only stays in the hospital for about a day or two.

“The recovery rate is somewhere in the week to two week range for the most acute issues, just that surgical healing time,” he said. “Most people are back to work or back to their activities of daily living within a month, and that is pretty common. Some people who have sedentary jobs, they may be back doing their thing even within the week after donation.”

Herbert Pratt’s donation experience and recovery went well.

“Four weeks to the day from my donation, I was back on the golf course,” he said with a laugh. “I still golf. I still ice fish. I walk regularly.”

While Herbert’s back to normal following his surgery, Diana is doing much better.

“Neither one of us realized until we started looking at photos from the past and now recent photos, how sick she was really getting,” Herbert said. “She was controlling the disease by diet and just being careful.”

“I have more energy,” Diana said. “I can have my protein back. I can have my steak. I think the energy level is the most. I didn’t realize actually how sick I was.”

Herbert and Diana able to meet the woman who donated her kidney to Diana. Each year, they meet for dinner on their “kidney-versary.” They’ll be celebrating three years this May.

“I’m on clouds every day knowing that I’ve got another chance,” Diana said. “I feel so much better. I’m not sick all the time.”

What can you do?

People needing a kidney or those interested in becoming a living donor can attend a training workshop called The Big Ask: The Big Give.

It’s being held at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can register for the event here.

Both Diana and Herbert said they plan to be there.