Man caught stealing hand sanitizer from Colorado Springs restaurant

Already facing the challenges of running a restaurant during a pandemic, owners Pete & Meow Srisen were baffled when they watched the theft back on their security cameras.

"I guess they just had the opportunity to look over and grab it!" Pete explained.

The video was posted to Thai Mint's Facebook page and several of the restaurant's long time fans have come to their support after the strange burglary.

"These guys are great, they are just amazing people," Frank & Debbie Crosby told 11 News. "They are very loving, giving people. That is why we have to support them through all of this time right now and we try to come over every 10 days and get dinner."

The owners say they are not pressing charges, but hope the thief will not strike twice, or at another restaurant just trying to get by during the pandemic.