Man attacked on Midland Trail

A man was walking near America the Beautiful Park Tuesday night when he was attacked.

Police say the victim was on the Midland Trail crossing underneath the Cimarron/I-25 bridge when someone hit him in the head multiple times with an unknown object. The victim suffered several skull fractures and was treated at Memorial Central.

The assault was reported just before 11:30 at night. Police currently have no suspect information.

Anyone with information in the case should the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.