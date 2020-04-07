Man arrested on child sex assault, child porn allegations

A Colorado Springs man is accused of sexually assaulting a child and having child pornography.

Police announced Tuesday they had arrested Angelo Ritter-Zweig in a case dating back to last year. They believe he could have more victims.

Detectives started an investigation in February after an assault from early 2019 was belatedly reported.

"During the follow-up investigation, the suspect was positively identified, and an additional victim from an unrelated sexual assault was identified," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Ritter-Zweig, 22, was arrested for two counts of sexual assault, including sexual assault on a child. Police said they discovered he had child porn after the arrest was made and added sexual exploitation to the list of charges against him. Police say they also discovered Ritter-Zweig used a dating website to first contact his alleged victim, then took the conversation to Snapchat.

Detectives are now asking for anyone in the public who has information on this case or previously unreported cases involving Ritter-Zweig to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Potential victims are also asked to contact CSPD. Crime Stoppers calls can be made anonymously.