Man arrested in Colorado Springs for sex assault on a child in reported child porn case

A man was arrested by Colorado Springs Police following a tip regarding the production of child porn.

Police arrested Gregory Lopez on Thursday in the 1900 block of S. Chelton Road. The neighborhood is south of E. Fountain Boulevard and east of S. Academy Boulevard.

According to online court records, Lopez is facing charges including sex assault on a child under the age of 15 and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police received information that Lopez was suspected of producing "child sex abuse material." Agents from Homeland Security and CSPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed the warrant and made the arrest.

The child involved in this case was identified and is safe.

11 News is requesting the arrest affidavit in this case, updates to this article will be made as they become available.