Man sentenced for shooting at a car along I-25 in Colorado Springs

UPDATE 4/13/20

McGinnis was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by five years of supervised probation for shooting at another car along I-25.

McGinnis is also scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation. The sentence was handed out on Monday.

__________________

PREVIOUS STORY 10/16/19:

A police officer may have been in the right place at the right time when McGinnis fired a shot at a car along I-25 on May 31.

The victim was driving southbound on I-25 when he noticed the suspect vehicle driving erratically.

"It seemed like he was in a bad mood and he was taking it out on everyone else," Austin Mildbrandt, a passenger in the car, told 11 News.

Dylan Mildbrandt, the driver in the victim car, said they made a shrugging gesture at the suspect. That's when the suspect, McGinnis, fired the shot.

"I really freaked out!" Dylan exclaimed. "I started shaking. My back started hurting."

Dylan told 11 News the bullet went through his trunk and into his backseat. He wasn't sure if the bullet went into his back, but thankfully it stopped in his seat.

"Somebody was looking over us today, because the cop said that that bullet shoulda went through and hit one of us," Dylan stated.

The shot was fired somewhere north of the Garden of the Gods Road exit. Dylan was able to speed ahead, pull over and wave down a Fountain police officer. While the victims and officer were talking, the suspect vehicle drove by and the officer pursued.

The officer immediately pulled the suspect over and Colorado Springs police responded to help detain him near Mark Dabling Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road.

The victim vehicle had a baby on board sticker. Dylan explained he was glad his 4-month-old son was not in the vehicle when they were shot at.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Michael McGinnis. Police recovered multiple guns from his vehicle. McGinnis is facing two counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

"I hope you go to prison and I hope you go to hell," Dylan said of the suspect. "Simple as that."