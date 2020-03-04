Man arrested for allegedly locking family inside home and threatening them with knife

Three people including a toddler are safe after a relative allegedly held them inside a home and threatened them with a knife.

Pueblo County sheriff's deputies say they were successfully able to convince 51-year-old Jose Vigil to leave the home and surrender Tuesday night.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. with a 911 call stating that the suspect had blocked doors to their home in the 29000 block of Preston Road with furniture and was telling his family that he'd cut them if they tried to leave.

The victims, including a 3-year-old, locked themselves inside a bedroom and climbed out a window to escape.

Deputies spoke with the suspect over the phone and persuaded him to come out of the house. Vigil is now facing charges of felony menacing, false imprisonment and child abuse.

The sheriff's office says the incident appeared to have started as some sort of family disturbance.

