Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run crash

A man is facing charges after police say he fled the scene of a serious crash that left one person hospitalized.

The two cars collided at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road around 8:40 Sunday night. The suspect was allegedly long gone by the time officers arrived on scene. The two people in the car left behind both suffered injuries, though only one occupant's injuries were serious enough to require going to the hospital. Police say that person will survive.

Detectives with CSPD's Major Crash Team were able to track down the registered owner of the vehicle that fled. After speaking with the owner, police learned the owner was not the one driving at the time of the crash. The owner contacted the person who had been behind the wheel.

"The driver of this vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Brenton Gallegos, returned to the scene, where he was contacted by officers. Mr. Gallegos was placed into custody for leaving the scene of the traffic crash," police wrote on the CSPD blotter.