Man arrested for alleged car theft for 2nd time in 2 months

A suspect already facing a long list of criminal charges was arrested for the second time in less than two months for allegedly stealing a car.

Police said they spotted the stolen car mid-morning Sunday parked on Ore Mill Road near the south side of Red Rock Canyon Open Space -- and shortly thereafter said they saw 21-year-old Bradley Guy climbing in.

Guy tried to speed off but was only able to drive "a very short distance" before his getaway was stalled by a flat tire, police said. He allegedly tried to make a run for it, but his luck on foot was no better and police caught him a short distance from the car.

Guy was previously arrested last month when he was also allegedly caught inside a stolen vehicle and also allegedly tried to flee police.

He faces motor vehicle theft charges for both incidents.