Man arrested by Colorado Springs Police for sexual assault, tied to 2 other similar cases

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday tied to a sexual assault case in Colorado Springs.

Police received a call from an area in the 3900 block of Harmony Drive near N. Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The caller overheard a "physical altercation" taking place. Investigators arrived on scene and discovered an unknown man had attacked a female, both physically and sexually assaulting her in the process.

Detectives with the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit were contacted. They were able to identify a suspect as Bradley Watts. Watts is also tied to two similar, but unrelated criminal investigations.

According to online court records, Watts if facing multiple charges including sexual assault.