Man arrested after girlfriend's body found in Colorado basement

Police have arrested a man after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado.

Thomas Bailey was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of 38-year-old Lizzy Everhart. The 36-year-old Bailey faces several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. An arrest affidavit says police received several requests to check on Everhart’s welfare and found her body wrapped up and placed on a dolly inside the Trinidad home Saturday.

The affidavit does not say exactly when or how the woman died.

