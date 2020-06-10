Man arrested after child seriously hurt in Pueblo DUI car crash

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night following a one- vehicle accident that left a child seriously hurt.

Deputies say at 9:45 p.m., they responded to Bartley Boulevard near the CSU- Pueblo ball fields and they found a truck crashed into a concrete post. No one was found in the truck.

A witness told deputies they saw a man carrying a child walking away from the area.

With the help of the Pueblo Police, deputies were able to locate the man and child on Gamble Lane.

The man and driver has been identified as Keany Valdez.

The 4-year-old child was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Deputies determined that Valdez was wearing a seat-belt but the child was not. Alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the accident.

Valdez has been arrested for vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries, DUI, child abuse. reckless endangerment, reckless driving and resisting arrest.