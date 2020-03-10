Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill every Pueblo County deputy

A self-identified disabled military veteran was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kill every single Pueblo County sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office says they found knives, guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo in the suspect's home.

An investigation started Monday morning after the suspect allegedly emailed several people, businesses and defense lawyers stating his plans to kill all of the county's deputies.

"The email was a direct threat to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, which we immediately began investigating," said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor in a statement Tuesday.

Detectives soon learned the suspect had allegedly made similar threats towards government officials in the past.

A search warrant for the suspect's home and an arrest warrant for the suspect were obtained late Monday, and 37-year-old Thomas Wornick was arrested on Fort Carson Monday night.

Wornick faces harassment and obstruction charges. He is currently in the Pueblo County Jail.

Taylor thanked everyone who reported receiving the email from the suspect.

"This was great work by our detectives in quickly locating and arresting this suspect before he could act upon the threats.”