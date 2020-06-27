Man arrested after allegedly hitting CSPD officer with car

According to Colorado Springs Police, a man was driving recklessly when he almost hit a police cruiser. When the officer tried to pull the man over the suspect allegedly drove away from the stop knocking the police officer to the ground with the car he was driving.

Police say this happened at 6:30 pm Friday night near Spectrum Loop and Voyager Parkway. An officer was parked in the area as traffic control for flooding.

According to the report, the officer noticed a reckless driver pass by, almost hitting the marked police cruiser. The officer then tried to pull the man over. During the stop police report, the suspect got out of the car and started to charge at the officer.

Colorado Springs Police say as the man ran back to his car the officer pulled his taser out, with no effect. That's when the suspect drove away from the stop knocking the officer to the ground with the left side of the vehicle.

Officers report a short time later the same suspect came back to the scene in a different car and drove in a reckless manner towards the same officers in the first incident. The report says officers were able to disable the suspect vehicle and stop it from leaving . The suspect, 56-year old Robert Alexander allegedly ignored officers' commands and resisted arrest until a taser was deployed and he was taken into custody.

The officer struck by the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.