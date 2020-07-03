2 people found dead inside a Monument home, investigation underway

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is helping Monument Police in an investigation after two people were found dead in a house.

Police were called to a home along Front Street at about 1:23 p.m. on a welfare check. When they went inside, they found the bodies of a male and female. The identity and ages of the victims are not being released.

It isn't clear if it was a murder-suicide.

"Currently, there is no known threat to the community," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "Additional information will be provided as the investigation allows."

If you have any information on this incident you're asked to call 719-520-6666.