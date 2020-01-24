Man already in jail suspected of murder facing new murder charges for Colorado Springs cold case

Police in Colorado Springs have tied two cold case murders to one man.

On Friday, police announced new charges for 43-year-old Rodric Donley. Investigators believe Donley is responsible for the murder of 37-year-old Martique Webster on Oct. 12 of 2010. Webster was found dead at 1248 Potter Drive, the Rustic Hills Apartments. Webster was in a car with an apparent head trauma.

Police didn't release details to the public on how they connected Donley to Webster's death.

Donley was already in jail when he was served the new warrant. He was arrested in December 2019 for the cold case homicide of Jamanion Keys.

Police are still asking anyone with information that could help the investigation on either murder to call them at 719-444-7000.