Man allegedly shoots stepfather during fight

A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his stepfather during an argument.

Pueblo County sheriff's deputies responded to the 6400 block of Galbreth Road Tuesday night after the suspect called 911 and allegedly said he shot his stepfather. He was waiting for deputies outside the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Based on the investigation, deputies say suspect Tyler Idell and victim Leslie Cole got into an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. Idell allegedly went and got a gun and shot Cole.

Cole died at an area hospital.

Idell faces charges of second-degree murder.