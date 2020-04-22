Man allegedly bites police officer, tries to steal gun out of holster

A Colorado Springs man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly biting a police officer and trying to steal their gun.

Police responded to Tejon and Bijou just after 9:30 Tuesday morning on reports of a disturbance in the area. The officers found the suspect and tried talking with him, but when he refused to calm down they took him into custody. He didn't go down without a struggle.

"Officers attempted to take the party into custody and he began to fight officers. The party bit one officer and attempted to bite a second officer. The party also attempted to reach for one officer's gun while it was holstered," the police department wrote on the city crime blotter.

Police eventually used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Mitchell Highsmith. For his alleged exploits, Highsmith faces charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, and disorderly conduct.