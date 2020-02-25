Man accused of waving gun around Briargate business

Police arrested a man after he allegedly waved a gun around a north Springs business Monday night.

Officers were sent to a business in the 2400 block of Briargate Parkway after a panic alarm sounded around 6:35 p.m. While en route, more calls came in reporting the man was pointing the gun.

The suspect was still inside the building when police arrived and was taken into custody for menacing.

Police have released few other details about the event, including the name of the business and whether anyone was threatened directly.

They identified the suspect Tuesday as 38-year-old Sargis Maghakyan.

