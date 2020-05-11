Man accused of starting RV fire, vandalizing business

A 43-year-old Springs man was arrested overnight after allegedly starting a fire and vandalizing a business.

Police say they were called to a business complex in the 1600 block of Jet Wing Drive just before 2 a.m. Monday on reports that a person had set an RV on fire and was now breaking windows. Officers arrived at the scene to find an RV partially engulfed in flames and several busted business windows.

The suspect was quickly found and taken into custody. Police identified him as Alexis Nevarez-Diaz.

The incident remains under investigation.

