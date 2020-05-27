Major crash closes S. Academy in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

A serious crash closed down a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shared the details just before 7:30 p.m. S. Academy Boulevard was closed in both directions near I-25. The crash involved multiple vehicles.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

Last time this article was updated, it is believed Fountain Police are handling the investigation. We have a request in for more information and will update this article as additional details become available.