MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: March 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two assault suspects and a convicted sex offender who has allegedly failed to register are among this week's "Most Wanted."

All of the below fugitives have made multiple appearances on our weekly list.


Quincy Brown, 37, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender and is also wanted on drug charges. Brown is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.


Skylar Palomino is accused of failing to appear in court on assault charges, stealing a car, and having drugs. The 20-year-old is described as a 4-foot-11 white female, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.


Victor Pastor-Cardona, 29, is wanted on charges of burglary, menacing, violation of a protection order, and harassment. He's described as a 5-foot-4 white male who weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.


Michael Taylor, 33, is accused of first-degree assault. He's described as a 5-foot-9. 209-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.


Jacob Wilson faces charges of assault. The 23-year-old is described as a 6-foot-1 and 180-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

 