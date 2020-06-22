COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of assaulting an officer is among this week's "Most Wanted."
MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: June 22
By Lindsey Grewe |
Posted: Mon 5:59 AM, Jun 22, 2020
Vershaun Allen, 25, faces several charges including four counts of robbery, three counts of menacing, two counts of possessing a weapon as a previous offender, and motor vehicle theft. Allen is described as a 5-foot-10 black man weighing 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Trevon Arnell is accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Shawn Hines, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He's described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a black male.
Noah Purdy, 28, is accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer. He also faces charges of vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Laray Fowler, 34, is wanted for robbery and for failing to appear in court. She's described as a 50foot-7, 145-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes.
Jason Flynn faces a laundry list of charges, including child abuse, buglary, menacing, trespassing, possessing a weapon as a previous offender, and using that weapon. He's a white male, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.