COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several assault suspects are among this week's "Most Wanted."
MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: July 6
By Lindsey Grewe |
Posted: Mon 6:56 AM, Jul 06, 2020
Vershaun Allen, 25, faces several charges including four counts of robbery, three counts of menacing, two counts of possessing a weapon as a previous offender, and motor vehicle theft. Allen is described as a 5-foot-10 black man weighing 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Kyle Johns, 24, faces two counts of assault and charges of violent crime-weapon and felony menacing. He's described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, is 150 pounds and stands 5-foot-9.
Shawn Hines, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He's described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a black male.
Michael Taylor, 34, is accused of first-degree assault. He's described as a 5-foot-9. 209-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. Taylor has made many appearances on "Monday's Most Wanted."
Wally Bazar, 38, is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault. He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.
Anthony Durham is wanted on charges of escape from felony conviction and failure to comply. Durham, 42, is described as a 6-foot-1, 240-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.