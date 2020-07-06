MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: July 6

Several assault suspects are among this week's "Most Wanted."

, 25, faces several charges including four counts of robbery, three counts of menacing, two counts of possessing a weapon as a previous offender, and motor vehicle theft. Allen is described as a 5-foot-10 black man weighing 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

, 24, faces two counts of assault and charges of violent crime-weapon and felony menacing. He's described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, is 150 pounds and stands 5-foot-9.

, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He's described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a black male.

, 34, is accused of first-degree assault. He's described as a 5-foot-9. 209-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. Taylor has made many appearances on "Monday's Most Wanted."

, 38, is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault. He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.

is wanted on charges of escape from felony conviction and failure to comply. Durham, 42, is described as a 6-foot-1, 240-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.