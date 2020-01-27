COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sex offender who has reportedly failed to register is among this week's "Most Wanted."
MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: January 27
By Lindsey Grewe |
Posted: Mon 9:32 AM, Jan 27, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 12:00 PM, Jan 27, 2020
Timothy Barron, 25, is wanted on charges of assault, false imprisonment and harassment. Barron is described as a 6-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.
Lenin Matos, 34, is accused of failing to appear in court on assault, harassment and menacing charges. Matos is a white male, 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Zachary Mullins is accused of failing to appear in court for car theft and trespassing charges. Mullins is a 27-year-old white male with blond hair and blue eyes, and is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds.
Jacob Wilson faces charges of assault. The 23-year-old is described as a 6-foot-1 and180-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Quincy Brown, 37, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender and is also wanted on drug charges. Brown is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jose Soto, 26, is wanted on domestic abuse and drug distribution charges. He is described as 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Soto is a black male.
Maurice Litchfield faces charges of attempted second-degree assault and giving false information to a pawn broker. Litchfield is 28 years old, is a black male, and is described as 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Jason Chinn, 41, is wanted on charges of criminal impersonation, controlled substance fraud, and harassment. Chinn is a black male, 5-foot-6 and and 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.