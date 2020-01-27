MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: January 27

A convicted sex offender who has reportedly failed to register is among this week's "Most Wanted."

, 25, is wanted on charges of assault, false imprisonment and harassment. Barron is described as a 6-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

, 34, is accused of failing to appear in court on assault, harassment and menacing charges. Matos is a white male, 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

is accused of failing to appear in court for car theft and trespassing charges. Mullins is a 27-year-old white male with blond hair and blue eyes, and is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds.

faces charges of assault. The 23-year-old is described as a 6-foot-1 and180-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

, 37, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender and is also wanted on drug charges. Brown is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

, 26, is wanted on domestic abuse and drug distribution charges. He is described as 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Soto is a black male.

faces charges of attempted second-degree assault and giving false information to a pawn broker. Litchfield is 28 years old, is a black male, and is described as 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

, 41, is wanted on charges of criminal impersonation, controlled substance fraud, and harassment. Chinn is a black male, 5-foot-6 and and 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.