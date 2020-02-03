COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sex offender accused of failing to register is back on this week's "Monday's Most Wanted."
MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: February 3
By Lindsey Grewe |
Posted: Mon 7:32 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Branden Crum is wanted for menacing and vehicular eluding. Crum is 22 years old, a white male, and is described as being 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Kaylea Genske-Halazon is facing multiple drug charges, burglary, assault and trespassing charges, and is also accused of skipping court. She is 33 years old, is a white female, as is described as brunette, 5-foot-6, 105 pounds, and has green eyes.
Skylar Palomino is accused of failing to appear in court on assault charges, stealing a car, and having drugs. The 20-year-old is described as a 4-foot-11 white female, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Todd Portner is wanted on a laundry list of charges: motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, menacing, harassment, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a felon, and drug possession. He is described as a 29-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.
Jacob Wilson faces charges of assault. The 23-year-old is described as a 6-foot-1 and180-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Michael Taylor, 33, is accused of first-degree assault. He's described as a 5-foot-9. 209-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.
Quincy Brown, 37, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender and is also wanted on drug charges. Brown is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
John Rajevich, 66, is accused of second-degree assault and domestic violence. He's described as a 6-foot-1, 239-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.