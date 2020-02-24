COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect and sex offender who has allegedly failed to register are among this week's "Most Wanted."
MONDAY'S MOST WANTED: February 24
By Lindsey Grewe
Posted: Mon 7:35 AM, Feb 24, 2020
Skylar Palomino is accused of failing to appear in court on assault charges, stealing a car, and having drugs. The 20-year-old is described as a 4-foot-11 white female, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Lenin Matos, 34, is accused of failing to appear in court on assault, harassment and menacing charges. Matos is a white male, 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Jose Rodriguez-Luna, 23, is wanted on two counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, and harassment charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Brelan Blunt is wanted on charges of stalking, harassment, and violation of a protection order (two counts). He is described as a 24-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.
Norman Campbelltoney, 38, is wanted for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. Campbelltoney is described as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly weighs 245 pounds.
Henry Coulter is wanted on menacing charges. Coulter is described as a 60-year-old white male, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Victor Pastor-Cardona, 29, is wanted on charges of burglary, menacing, violation of a protection order, and harassment. He's described as a 5-foot-4 white male who weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Jimmy Hersrud, 55, is wanted on charges of a second-degree kidnapping/domestic violence. Hersrud is described as a 5-foot-8 white male with brown hair and green eyes and weighs 160 pounds.
James McGuire, 28, is wanted on a laundry list of charges: two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, menacing, child abuse, and harassment.
If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.